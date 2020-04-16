UN Libya Mission ‘Alarmed’ By Rise In Violence, Says Risk Of New Waves Of Displacement – OpEd

By Miral Sabry Al Ashry

The UN mission in Libya condemned the indiscriminate shelling carried out by Haftar’s militias against civilians in Tripoli, that have killed three civilians and injured several others.

UN said it was alarmed by the escalation of violence in Libya, particularly by the intensification of fighting, resulting in civilian casualties. Also we have critical situation in the world with Covid-19 according to that they backed government in Libya has imposed a 24-hour curfew for 10 days to prevent the spread of corona virus but not to killed civilians. It expressed concern that this would risk new waves of displacement.

Haftar’s forces fighting near the Libyan capital aim to topple Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj so that they can take the seat of the country’s internationally-recognized government.

The third civil war started April last year, with rebel forces under the command of renegade general Haftar have been fighting in an all-out offensive to capture Tripoli and unseat the government Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj but have remained bogged down on the city’s outskirts.

Libyan government forces these days managed to make major gains against the armed rebels, capturing seven cities and towns located northwest of the capital. The rebels retaliated by firing rockets at residential areas in Tripoli.

The UN noted that it is following with grave concern allegations regarding violations committed in western coastal towns recently seized by the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, and also the violations by general Haftar, this including acts of retribution, looting, robberies, and torching of public and private properties.

UN mention, these allegations, if verified, would constitute grave violations of international human rights and humanitarian law so that we have to follows the two governments. In addition, acts of revenge will further escalate the conflict and lead to a cycle of revenge that threatens the social fabric in Libya. The rebels’ indiscriminate bombardment of Tripoli with rockets, many of which have landed on civilian neighborhoods, resulting in casualties, we have to take a humanitarian truce aimed at facilitating efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the war-torn country.

Hundreds of people have been killed and more than 200,000 have been displaced since Haftar launched his campaign to capture Tripoli.

Libya plunged into chaos in 2011 when a popular uprising and a NATO intervention led to the ouster of long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2012. after that in 2014 2014, two rival seats of power have emerged in the North African country both of them want the power — the first one the United Nations (UN)-recognized government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, the second based in the eastern city of Tobruk, supported militarily by Haftar’s rebel forces.

Haftar gets his support from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan, and has launched a deadly offensive to capture the capital, Tripoli, which so far has failed.

Citizens want to live without war, achieve development in society, and rebuild Libya, there are two governments in Libya fighting to reach power, citizens do not want these, they want a civil democratic state.

Citizens are appealing to the world. “Stop subsidizing the two governments”.

“If you stop stopping support, the war will stop”.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.