Saudi Arabia Launches Digital Driving License Service

By Arab News

A digital driving license service has been launched in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The digital license was developed in collaboration with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and was launched through the Interior Ministry’s Absher Individuals and Tawakkalna apps.

Authorities have also launched a digital version of the Muqeem – or resident ID – for foreign workers.

The ministry’s Absher service was introduced to increase productivity and promote more efficient work practices within government departments, while at the same time raising customer satisfaction levels.

All details can be viewed electronically through a QR code. Users can also download a copy of their digital ID and driving license on a smart device for use without an internet connection.