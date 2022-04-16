ISSN 2330-717X
Russia's President Vladimir Putin with Crown Prince and Defence Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

Saudi Crown Prince Talks With Russia’s Putin, Discusses Ukraine Conflict, OPEC

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin via telephone on Saturday, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

During their call, the two discussed the ongoing situations in Ukraine and Yemen, with the crown prince reaffirming the Kingdom’s support in finding a political solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin and the crown prince “gave a positive assessment” of joint work in the OPEC+ format.

OPEC cut its forecast for growth in world oil demand in 2022 on April 12, citing the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation as crude prices soar and the resurgence of the omicron coronavirus variant in China.

