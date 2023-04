India: Delivery Of First Cargo To Dhamra LNG Terminal

By Eurasia Review

TotalEnergies announced Monday the delivery of a first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to the Dhamra LNG terminal, located in the state of Odisha on the east coast of India and owned and operated by Adani Total Private Limited (ATPL), a 50-50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and Adani. This delivery enables the gradual commissioning of the terminal, which is expected to start commercial operations at the end of May 2023.

With regasification capacity of 5 million metric tons of LNG per year, the Dhamra LNG terminal adds more than 10% to India’s regasification capacity, strengthening the country’s position as the world’s fifth largest LNG importer and allowing it to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix from 8% to 15% by 2030 to reduce its carbon intensity.

“We are pleased to have completed the first delivery of LNG to the new Dhamra LNG terminal, developed in partnership with Adani, with a cargo from Qatar. India wants to develop the use of natural gas to reduce the carbon intensity of its energy mix by replacing coal, and LNG can therefore meet growing domestic demand. The commissioning of the Dhamra terminal reflects TotalEnergies’ ambition to support India’s energy transition and supply security,” said Thomas Maurisse, Senior Vice President LNG at TotalEnergies.