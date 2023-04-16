Iran Uprising At A Glance – OpEd

By Hamid Enayat

Iran’s nationwide uprising entered its 213th day on Sunday as public anger against the ruling mullahs escalated in response to more chemical gas attacks by regime agents against innocent schoolgirls.

According to reports from the Iranian opposition, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), regime agents launched a chemical gas attack on the all-girls Setayesh High School in Tehran’s Persian Gulf district on Sunday morning. Several students are in serious condition. School officials reportedly kept the children inside. Similar gas attacks and poisonings have been reported in other cities, including:

– Qassem Soleimani School in the Shahin Villa neighborhood of Karaj, west of Tehran

– Taravat School and “23 Tir” School in Urmia, northwest Iran, where at least 40 students were sickened and hospitalized.

– Me’raj High School in Ardabil, northwest Iran

– Tolu Eslam High School in Tehran

– Yas Nabi High School in Qazvin, northwest Iran

– Naseri School for Girls in Harsin, Western Iran

Retirees and pensioners, along with workers at the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Company, protested the poor living conditions caused by the regime’s destructive policies. They held rallies in Shush, southwestern Iran, on Sunday. Similar rallies were held in the cities of Ahvaz, Shushtar, Isfahan and Kermanshah.

Retired steelworkers held a rally to protest their poor living conditions and the refusal of regime officials to address their demands. The rally was held in the western districts of Alborz province, west of the capital, Tehran.

Nurses and medical staff from across the city of Qom in central Iran rallied outside the Qom University of Medical Sciences on Sunday to protest economic hardship and demand answers from regime officials.

Social science students at Tehran University began protesting the regime’s increasingly repressive hijab regulations on Sunday. Similar protest rallies were reported in other cities, including Rasht.

Residents of Daniyal village in Motel-Qoo, Abbas Abad (Mazandaran Province) resisted the regime’s Foundation Organization’s attempt to take over their land. In response, the repressive forces opened fire, killing two and injuring five.

The President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, hailed the brave people of Mazandaran who resisted the regime’s oppressive forces.

“I salute the brave residents of Danial in Mazandaran Province who stood up to the aggression and looting of Khamenei’s agents and resisted the repressive forces. I extend my sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. I urge the defiant youth to rise up against this oppression and plunder and force the regime’s mercenaries to retreat. The clerical regime and its agents and mercenaries understand only the language of violence,” she said.

The Count:

Days: 213

Protests: 282 cities

Deaths: 750+ estimated dead, 675 published by MEK

Detentions: 30,000