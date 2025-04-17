Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: The Crusader Of Equality And Justice – OpEd

By Dr. Baljinder Kour and Dr. Balinder Singh

Ambedkar Jayanti, celebrated on 14th April every year, commemorates the birth anniversary of one of India’s most prominent leaders—Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

Fondly known as Babasaheb, he was a visionary statesman, legal luminary, economist, educationist, and social reformer who dedicated his life to fighting caste-based oppression and championing the rights of the marginalized. This day serves not only as a remembrance of his incredible contributions but also as a reminder of the principles of justice, equality, and fraternity that he firmly upheld. It is a day to reflect on the monumental role he played in shaping modern India and to renew our commitment to his ideals of social harmony and democratic values.

Early Life, Education, and Struggles

Dr. Ambedkar was born on 14th April 1891 in Mhow, a small town in present-day Madhya Pradesh, into a Dalit Mahar family. He was the 14th and last child of his parents. From a very young age, he experienced the harsh realities of untouchability and caste discrimination. In school, he was segregated from the upper-caste students and denied access to basic facilities such as water and seating. These humiliations left a deep impression on his young mind, fueling his resolve to fight against such injustice.

Despite the oppressive environment, Ambedkar exhibited an exceptional thirst for knowledge. He completed his matriculation in 1907 and graduated from Elphinstone College, affiliated with the University of Bombay, in 1912. With a scholarship from the Maharaja of Baroda, he went to the United States to study at Columbia University, where he earned a Master’s degree in Economics in 1915 and a Ph.D. in 1927. He also studied at the London School of Economics, where he earned a D.Sc., and became a barrister at Gray’s Inn. His academic journey was marked by perseverance, and he overcame immense social and financial hurdles to attain education at the highest level. Ambedkar believed that education was the ultimate tool for social empowerment and personal transformation.

Champion of Social Justice

Throughout his life, Dr. Ambedkar remained a relentless crusader for social justice. He fought against the deeply entrenched caste system and led several movements aimed at the eradication of untouchability and social inequality. His activism was grounded in the belief that caste discrimination was a moral and ethical crime that hindered India’s progress. His efforts were not limited to speeches and writings; he organized mass movements, launched journals like Mooknayak, and led awareness campaigns about the inhumane treatment of Dalits.

The Mahad Satyagraha of 1927, where he challenged the prohibition on Dalits accessing public water sources, was a landmark event in India’s social reform movement. He also publicly burned copies of the Manusmriti in protest of its caste-based prescriptions. In 1930, he led the Kalaram Temple Entry movement in Nashik. These actions made him a target of orthodox groups but also turned him into a beacon of hope for millions. In a monumental decision, Ambedkar converted to Buddhism in 1956, along with nearly half a million followers, as a way to reject the caste system and embrace a religion based on equality and compassion.

Architect of the Indian Constitution

One of Dr. Ambedkar’s most enduring legacies is his role as the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. Appointed as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly in 1947, Ambedkar played a pivotal role in framing the world’s longest written constitution. His deep understanding of law, political science, and social dynamics allowed him to draft a document that provided a solid foundation for a democratic republic.

Under his stewardship, the Constitution enshrined fundamental rights such as the right to equality, liberty, and freedom from discrimination. He was a staunch advocate for the protection of minority rights and was instrumental in incorporating provisions for affirmative action to uplift Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. His emphasis on constitutional morality, rule of law, and the importance of education continues to influence India’s legal and social systems. Ambedkar’s speech during the adoption of the Constitution on 26th November 1949 remains one of the most quoted and celebrated orations in Indian political history.

Visionary Economist and Advocate for Education

Dr. Ambedkar was not only a social reformer and legal mind but also a distinguished economist. His economic vision was shaped by the belief that true democracy could not exist without social and economic equality. In his treatise, The Problem of the Rupee: Its Origin and Its Solution, he analyzed British India’s monetary policy and recommended structural reforms, many of which influenced the creation of the Reserve Bank of India in 1935.

He advocated for state-led industrialization and land reforms to reduce rural poverty. Ambedkar emphasized that economic planning and labor rights were vital for national growth. He was also deeply committed to the cause of education, especially for women and marginalized communities. He established institutions like the People’s Education Society in 1945 and always promoted technical and higher education for the underprivileged. He famously said, “Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence,” highlighting his belief in education as the foundation of liberty and progress.

Legacy and Relevance Today

Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy continues to inspire generations across India and the world. His vision for an inclusive society resonates even more strongly in contemporary times marked by social tensions and inequalities. The values enshrined in the Constitution reflect his ideals and continue to safeguard the rights of millions of citizens. His fight against casteism has laid the groundwork for the Dalit empowerment movements and affirmative policies we see today.

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated across the nation with processions, lectures, and tributes, particularly in educational institutions and public forums. His writings and speeches are studied worldwide, and his life serves as a powerful example of how intellect, courage, and determination can overcome the most entrenched social barriers. Statues, public institutions, universities, and memorials named in his honor symbolize the enduring respect and admiration for this towering figure in Indian history.

Conclusion

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was more than just a political leader—he was a symbol of hope, resistance, and transformation. His intellectual depth, moral courage, and unwavering commitment to justice made him one of the greatest sons of India. On Ambedkar Jayanti, as we pay homage to his memory, we must also reaffirm our dedication to the ideals he lived and died for. Let this day inspire us to work toward building an inclusive society where every individual enjoys dignity, opportunity, and equal rights, regardless of caste, creed, or gender. Through collective action and continuous reflection, we can honor Ambedkar’s dream of a truly just and equitable India.

References:

