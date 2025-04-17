Interview With Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko

By Derya Soysal

On the occasion of the Central Asia Media Forum held in Astana on April 16, Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, gave an exclusive interview to this author. In this conversation, Vassilenko shared insights into Kazakhstan’s vision for regional media cooperation, the strategic goals behind President Tokayev’s initiative, and the broader importance of strengthening dialogue and understanding among Central Asian countries.

What steps is Kazakhstan taking to strengthen bilateral relations with the European Union?

Vassilenko: This year, we mark 32 years of our relations.

Since their establishment, we have built strong ties that have remained stable and resilient, even in the face of drastic global changes.

Our partnership is based on robust trade, significant investment, and shared interests in key sectors such as transport, logistics, and trade.

We are also united by our commitment to common values — democracy, the protection of human rights — and our support for the United Nations as the only truly universal international institution, with principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

Today, we believe we are at a very important juncture in our relationship.

At the most recent summit, Kazakhstan acknowledged the increasing importance of commercial and economic cooperation with the European Union. We strongly support intra-regional cooperation, as reflected in President Tokayev’s Autumn 2022 initiative, as well as in discussions with the President of the European Council.

In October 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed European Council President Charles Michel in Astana.

During the Samarkand meeting, Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of closer collaboration.

It is encouraging to see that both sides have adopted a joint agreement that lays the groundwork for deeper cooperation.

The agreement will be implemented over the next years, with an investment potential of €12 billion from the EU. There is common interest like the CRM (Critical Raw Materials).

This reflects a new era of cooperation. Kazakhstan remains the only Central Asian country to have signed and ratified the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), signed in 2015.

Geopolitical factors have also brought Kazakhstan, Central Asia, and the European Union closer together. EU leaders in Brussels increasingly recognize the strategic value of closer ties with Kazakhstan.

Recently, two Commissioners visited Kazakhstan, Kaja Kallas and Josef Síkela, and we expect many more developments in the coming years.

What steps is Kazakhstan taking to strengthen bilateral trade relations with the European Union, and what prospects are there for the development of new areas of cooperation in the future?

Vassilenko: Kazakhstan is actively working to strengthen bilateral trade relations with the European Union, reflecting the strategic importance of the EU as one of our country’s key trade partners. Under the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), we are focused on deepening economic cooperation and removing barriers to trade. We are also improving logistical infrastructure and digital connectivity, which should contribute to further growth in trade and investment.

Looking ahead, Kazakhstan sees strong prospects in expanding the export of agricultural and food products. On February 24, 2025, the European Union officially recognized Kazakhstan as a honey-exporting country. This decision marks an important step in expanding trade relations between Kazakhstan and the EU and will allow us to continue harmonizing a range of Kazakh agricultural products for exports to the EU. Specifically, we are currently working on enabling the export of aquaculture products to the EU market. Additionally, Kazakhstan aims to attract European investment into key sectors such as energy and industry. We are confident that the development of these areas will strengthen bilateral cooperation with the EU and generate mutual benefits.

Our trade has grown to a record high-level, reaching almost 50 billion dollars last year, 17% increase compared to 2023, representing 80% of EU trade with Central Asia. We believe there is room for further growth of the trade as we identify new avenues of the cooperation.

Over 3,000 companies from EU countries such asEni, Total, Alstom, Siemens, and Carlsberg and others maintain a strong and successful presence in our country.

How do you assess the outcomes of the first EU–Central Asia Summit in Samarkand?

Vassilenko: The Central Asia – EU Summit in Samarkand marked a new chapter in our long-standing relations, upgrading regional cooperation to the level of strategic partnership.

It underscored the strong mutual trust and growing strategic interest between our regions in building a resilient, comprehensive, and long-term partnership. The high-level participation of the Heads of State from Central Asia and the leaders from the European Union gave the meeting significant political weight.

The summit addressed a broad range of priorities – from sustainable development and climate cooperation to energy, transport connectivity, and regional security. We particularly welcome the balanced and substantive Joint Statement, which reflected key initiatives and priorities, including the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, green transition, water security, and cooperation on critical raw materials.

Importantly, the summit demonstrated that Central Asia is increasingly acting as a coherent regional partner. This unity is crucial in today’s complex international environment. We believe the outcomes of the summit will open new opportunities for practical cooperation and the launch of mutually beneficial projects with the EU.

We welcome the announcement of the new Global Gateway Investment Package for Central Asia worth of 12 billion euros.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev put forward a number of initiatives aimed at further enhancing our multifaceted interaction, including establishing Regional Centre on CRM as well as Central Asia – EU Innovation Campus in Astana, launching “Erasmus + for Central Asia” educational program and others.

Kazakhstan is fully committed to implementing the agreements reached and looks forward to injecting new momentum into the interregional dialogue. We also hope this summit format becomes a regular platform for strategic coordination between the EU and Central Asia.

The EU recently launched a €12 billion Global Gateway Investment Package focused on transport, critical raw materials, clean energy, and digital connectivity. How does Kazakhstan plan to leverage this initiative to advance its sustainable development goals and solidify its role as a key transit and investment hub in Central Asia?

Vassilenko: Kazakhstan welcomes the Global Gateway Investment Package and views it as a transformative opportunity to deepen our strategic partnership with the European Union. Our approach to effectively leveraging these funds is multi-faceted:

• Joint Project Identification and Institutional Coordination: We are working closely with the European Commission, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and other financial institutions to identify priority projects.

• Enhancing Transport and Transit Connectivity: Strengthening the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route remains a primaryobjective. By collaborating with regional partners and EU stakeholders, we aim to expand port capacity, modernize railway infrastructure, and optimize customs procedures. These measures will help further position Kazakhstan as a major logistics and transit corridor bridging Europe and Asia, in line with the objectives of the Global Gateway initiative.

• Advancing Sustainable Resource Development: Kazakhstan’s extensive reserves of critical raw materials, combined with the EU’s focus on sustainable supply chains, offer significant mutual benefits. We continue to promote responsible extraction and processing methods, supported by research and innovation. This includes the establishment of specialized research facilities—such as the proposed Regional Research Centre for Rare Earth Metals in Astana—to ensure we meet environmental standards while providing stable access to essential minerals for European industries.

• Promoting Green Transition and Climate Resilience: In light of the Global Gateway’s substantial investment in clean energy and climate initiatives, Kazakhstan is accelerating renewable energy projects, including wind, solar, and green hydrogen ventures in partnership with European firms. We also plan to expand the Regional Project Office on Climate Change and Green Energy in Astana and actively collaborate with EU experts to develop best practices for emissions reduction, energy efficiency, and sustainable infrastructure.

• Fostering Digital Innovation and Human Capital: A portion of the Global Gateway funds is dedicated to digital connectivity and innovation. Kazakhstan will use these resources to advance AI research at the Alem.AI Center, scale up the Astana Hub for startups, and invest in digital literacy programs. Through close coordination with European partners, we aim to diversify our economy, create high-value jobs, and cultivate the next generation of IT specialists.

By aligning Global Gateway investments with our national reforms and regional ambitions, Kazakhstan seeks to deliver tangible benefits for our citizens, strengthen our position as a reliable transit and investment hub, and contribute to sustainable growth in Central Asia. This integrated approach will reinforce the trust and collaboration we share with the European Union, paving the way for increased economic prosperity and shared progress in the years ahead.

Most importantly, we must begin the practical implementation of projects. It is essential to adopt a holistic approach and turn our commitments into concrete actions.

As Kazakhstan and the EU deepen collaboration beyond economic matters, what are the key political priorities they seek to advance, and how do these efforts align with Kazakhstan’s vision for regional stability and global cooperation?

Vassilenko: Both Kazakhstan and the EU place paramount importance on joint policy initiatives that reinforce the rule of law, advance institutional reforms, and uphold shared commitments to international norms. From Kazakhstan’s perspective, promoting good governance and transparent administration is a core component of sustaining domestic reforms and strengthening public trust in government. President Tokayev’s emphasis on a “balanced foreign policy” aligns closely with the EU’s approach, particularly regarding peaceful conflict resolution and support for the principles of the UN Charter.

These political priorities also extend into the broader regional arena, where the promotion of people-to-people contacts, cultural exchanges, and educational programs fosters mutual understanding. By championing initiatives such as a dedicated Erasmus+ program for Central Asia and targeted investment in youth skill-building, both Kazakhstan and the EU aim to strengthen the region’s human capital. Additionally, advancing climate action and sustainable development—exemplified by the Samarkand International Climate Forum and the upcoming UN-backed Regional Climate Conference—demonstrates a shared ambition to tackle global challenges through diplomatic consensus and multilateral frameworks. Collectively, these endeavors strengthen Kazakhstan’s standing as a forward-looking state that actively contributes to the stability and progress of Central Asia, while also underscoring the EU’s broader commitment to constructive political engagement and global cooperation.

During a recent official meeting with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, announced the launch of the procedure to conclude a visa facilitation agreement between the European Union and Kazakhstan. What steps has Kazakhstan taken to advance visa facilitation for its citizens?

Vassilenko: It is worth noting that, in line with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Policy Concept, one of the key priorities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the EU is the protection of the rights and interests of Kazakhstani citizens abroad. A central component of this work is ensuring freedom of movement for Kazakh citizens, including through the simplification of visa procedures with the EU.

On 27 March 2025, the Council of the European Union approved the mandate to begin negotiations with the Republic of Kazakhstan on the conclusion of a Visa Facilitation Agreement. This decision marks an important milestone in the development of bilateral relations and enhances cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

With the Council of the European Union officially approving the mandate, the path is now clear for the start of substantive negotiations. Kazakhstan has become the only country in Central Asia with which the EU plans to conclude a Visa Facilitation Agreement—clearly highlighting the importance of Kazakhstan’s multifaceted partnership with the European Union.

The negotiation process will address key aspects of simplifying visa procedures, including shorter processing times, reduced visa fees, expanded categories of preferential applicants, simplified documentation requirements, and increased opportunities for obtaining multiple-entry visas with longer validity periods. It is expected that the agreement will enable citizens of Kazakhstan to obtain visas to EU countries under more streamlined and accessible conditions.

The EU’s decision to launch visa facilitation negotiations with Kazakhstan reflects its recognition of Kazakhstan as a reliable and key partner in the region, while also strengthening bilateral cooperation and opening new avenues for engagement, and fostering business-to-business and people-to-people ties.

We hope that these negotiations will start soon and we will be able to witness happy faces of the people receiving visas in a simplified manner.

What are the anticipated goals of the upcoming Astana International Forum scheduled for May 29–30, 2025, and why is it significant for fostering regional cooperation in Central Asia?

Vassilenko: For us, this forum is an opportunity to contribute to the revival of diplomatic efforts and to promote multilateralism, as well as a return to normal and constructive international relations.

This is why our President launched the initiative in 2022.

This year’s edition will gather high-level participants, including presidents and prime ministers from Croatia, Albania, Rwanda, Togo, and others.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, as well as representatives from the United Nations and many international experts, will also be in attendance.

This forum is our contribution to international dialogue in an increasingly interconnected world.

Cooperation is always better than confrontation.

What is the significance of the Astana Media Forum for regional cooperation and information exchange among Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan?

Vassilenko: The Central Asia Media Forum is an initiative launched by President Tokayev. During 30 years of independence and development, the countries of Central Asia have gradually grown distant from one another. In response, President Tokayev proposed the creation of this forum, along with the establishment of a Central Asian media channel.

As announced by Aida Balayeva, Minister of Culture and Information, this morning at the Forum, this channel will be jointly developed by the countries of the region. Supported by President Tokayev and the Kazakh government, the initiative aims to strengthen mutual understanding, promote regional cooperation, and remove barriers.

This forum is particularly significant because it also addresses broader themes such as artificial intelligence, fake news, and the future of media.

Now in its second edition, the forum is taking place in Astana and gathers experts from across Central Asia to foster dialogue and regional unity.

It reflects Kazakhstan’s broader efforts to bring the countries of Central Asia closer together.