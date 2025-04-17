The Horn Of Africa States: Somalia’s Maritime Security, Governance, And Economic Exploitation – OpEd

By Dr. Suleiman Walhad

The Indian Ocean basin is a vast space and covers several seas, straits (both natural and man-made), and the Indian Ocean. There is the Red Sea, the Persian-cum-Arabian Gulf, the Gulf of Aden, the Somali Sea, the Bab El Mandab and the Hormuz Straits, and of course, the Suez Canal all linked to the vast Indian Ocean.

Throughout history, merchants, men and women of differing faiths, travellers, and just people crisscrossed the immense expanses of the Indian Ocean basin, exchanging goods and ideas and creating relations that still continue from times immemorable to this day.

At one time it was only the people around the basin who travelled across these blue waters but since the arrival of Europeans, the waters have also been open to the world from its very north to its south and from its east to its west.

Travel across this vast space probably started via small canoes and rafts which developed, over the centuries, into today’s container carriers, yachts and cruise ships. One must note that peoples of the basin were exchanging not only goods, but they also transported seeds from one part to another or new ways of doing things and ideas.

In this article, we shall address Somalia’s weak influences on its own ocean and seas, involving not only its security but also its governance and economic exploitation. It is, indeed, one of the poorest countries of the world and it has been subjected to tremendous pressures through a four-decades long civil war and onslaughts from others including the neighboring countries, who do not wish it well.

Putting the Somali coast in perspective with respect to Africa, one notes that the country has the longest coast of the continent, some 3,333 km representing about 12.82% of the continent’s 26,000 km long coastline. It also enjoys 3 ports of the 100 major ports and harbours of the continent i.e. 3%. However, despite these obvious advantages, the country’s maritime business, whether for travel, shipping and other blue water activities, is limited. Its inland infrastructure, linking it to the other parts of the continent are also almost nonexistent. Those that existed before the collapse of the government in 1991 have fallen into disrepair and would need to be completely overhauled. Some and more particularly from the port of Berbera to Ethiopia have recently been rebuilt and/or replaced.

It is a major surprise when sometimes thousands of its people suffer or die of hunger when they own nearly a million sq.km of maritime space, full of fish and other marine life. Somalia does not have protected marine spaces either and very little of legislation in this regard. Its coral reefs and mangrove resources remain unprotected, and many other nations descend on these spaces, and perhaps either destroy them or damage them.

Many countries have been taking advantage of its waters and its politicians instead of protecting this huge and vast resource continue bickering or squabbling over meaningless clan rivalries. It is one of the most unfortunate stories of the country.

It should perhaps have had worked on improving the security and governance of its maritime space, played active roles in associations of the Indian Ocean rim countries and sought help, skills and contributed to its ability to make the vast blue Indian Ocean basin, once again a center of world trade.

According to the United Nations, “40% of the world’s population live near coastal areas, more than 3 billion people utilize the oceans for their livelihood, and 80% of world trade is achieved using the seas. The oceans, seas and coastal areas contribute to food security and poverty eradication” – (Source: UN Regional Information Center for Western Europe, 14/03/2022)).

What Somalia perhaps misses through its complete absorption into its own internal idiosyncrasies is the fast pace of changes around the Indian ocean and competition over it and in particular with the emergence of China as a global power with presence now in the region and around it.

It is important to note that the Indian Ocean is the third largest ocean in the world. It is linked directly and indirectly to some 51 countries of which 26 are Indian Ocean Rim coastal states, 6 are Red Sea states, 4 are Persian – cum – Arabian-Gulf states, the United Kingdom and France and 13 landlocked states including Ethiopia.

It is a region endowed with energy sources (Around 55% of the known oil and 40% of the known gas reserves of the world) and other minerals including gold, tin, uranium, cobalt, nickel, cadmium and others. Should Somalia truly find oil and gas, as the current Indian Ocean coast ongoing exploration apparently points to, this would add on to the significance of this region.

This necessitates the Somali state to reconsider, if it is not already doing it, its approach to managing its vast maritime space focusing on the areas the IOR association is working on at present including maritime security, trade and investments, fisheries, disaster risk reduction, academic, science and technology cooperation, tourism and cultural exchanges.

It would appear that Somalia currently relies on the expertise of ‘countries and NGOs’ who do not wish it to succeed. It would be well advised to internally develop its own maritime approach with respect to strengthening its weak security framework, governance, and, indeed, economic exploitation. It could become a major blue economy nation sooner than expected.