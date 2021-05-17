ISSN 2330-717X
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif Travels In Italy

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Italy on Sunday on the second leg of a tour that took him earlier to Spain.

The top Iranian diplomat has traveled to Rome for talks with the officials of Italy and the Vatican.

Zarif is going to hold talks about the promotion of relations between Iran and Italy.

Meetings about mutual cooperation on issues of mutual interest between Tehran and Rome at the international level will be another subject on the Iranian foreign minister’s agenda.

On the first leg of his European tour, Zarif visited Spain to discuss regional and international issues and weigh plans for the development of Tehran-Madrid ties. 

