Rohani Urges Iran To Increase Oil Exports

By Tasnim News Agency

During a visit to the Iran Oil Show 2022 in Tehran, President Ebrahim Raisi called on the domestic oil, gas and petrochemical industries to devise plans for a growth in exports.

Advertisement

Raisi paid a visit to the 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran in Tehran on Monday.

Stressing the need to boost the export of products and services provided by the Iranian oil, gas, refinery and petrochemical sectors, the president said those industries need to develop knowledge-based strategies.

“In addition to qualitative development, the quantitative development of the oil, gas, refining and petrochemical industries could result in the creation of knowledge-based occupations and increase the country’s export capacities,” he added.

He also hailed local experts and companies for supplying 70 percent of the equipment used by the oil, gas and petrochemical industries inside the country.

The president further warned that it would be a mistake to stand idle in the current circumstances and ignore efforts for qualitative and quantitative progress.

Advertisement

Known as the second largest OPEC producer, Iran sits atop 11 percent of oil and 18 percent of gas reserves in the world.

Every year, the country hosts an international oil show in different oil, gas, refining and petrochemical sectors. The presence of famous foreign companies as well as domestic producers and industrialists provide a good chance for mutual cooperation in view of signature of contracts.