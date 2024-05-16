Iran, China Ink MoU To Enhance Cooperation In Agriculture

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran and China signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the agricultural and horticultural fields, farming, fisheries, and mechanization of agriculture.

The fifth session of the Iran-China Joint Cooperation Commission was held in China with the participation of Iran’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Kazem Khavazi, Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China Ma Youxiang and Iran’s Ambassador to China Mohsen Bakhtiar.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture, IRIB news reported.

The MoU signed in the meeting is focused on the cooperation of the two countries in the fields of agriculture, horticulture, stockbreeding, animal husbandry, fisheries, and mechanization of agriculture.

It also entails China’s investment in Iran’s agricultural development programs.