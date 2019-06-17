Iran To Declare More Reduction In JCPOA Commitments

By Tasnim News Agency

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is going to issue an announcement on June 17 about a further halt to certain commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, including plans for an unlimited rise in the stockpile of enriched uranium.

More than 70 representatives of Iranian media will visit the heavy water nuclear facilities of Arak on Monday to hear the announcement about plans for an unlimited increase in the enriched uranium stockpile and a second step that Iran could take to back off from certain commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The AEOI will also publicize the latest measures for redesigning the Arak site’s research reactor and process of increasing the output of heavy water in the nuclear facility.

Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, US, Britain, France, and Germany) on July 14, 2015, reached a conclusion over the text of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The accord took effect in January 2016 and was supposed to terminate all nuclear-related sanctions against Iran all at once, but its implementation was hampered by the US policies and its eventual withdrawal from the deal.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the nuclear accord.

Following the US withdrawal, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

However, the EU’s failure of ensure Iran’s economic interests forced Tehran to stop honoring certain commitments under JCPOA in May 2019.

Iran has also set a 60-day deadline for the remaining JCPOA parties to fulfill their undertakings.

In a meeting with Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Schmid on Saturday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reminded the EU parties that the two-month deadline will by no means be extended.

For the first step in halting certain commitments under the JCPOA, Iran has ceased to observe the limits on uranium enrichment and begun to produce an unlimited amount of heavy water at the Arak nuclear facility during the 60-day deadline.