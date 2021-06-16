ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, June 17, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 16, 2021. (SPA)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 16, 2021. (SPA)
1 Environment Middle East 

Saudi Arabia, US Committed To Addressing Climate Challenge

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Saudi Arabia and the US are committed to addressing the increasing climate challenge with “seriousness and urgency,” a joint statement said on Wednesday.

The two countries will work to strengthen the implementation of the Paris Agreement and actively promote a successful G20 in Italy and UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.

They also affirmed the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and taking action during the 2020s to avoid the worst consequences of climate change.

The joint statement came after the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry visited the Kingdom where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia and the US said they intended to work together to actively support and engage bilaterally on the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, including on clean energy, sustainable agriculture, and land use.

The countries will also collaborate on accelerating the deployment of renewable energy and low-emissions power systems in the region, encourage private sector partnerships, and support ocean-based and nature-based solutions for addressing both mitigation and adaptation.

The two sides also aim to cooperate on the potential of clean hydrogen to address the hardest to abate sectors and to partner to accelerate clean hydrogen’s development and deployment.

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.