Iranian, Russian Delegations Meet In Kazakhstan

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian delegation led by senior adviser to the Iranian foreign minister for special political affairs, Ali Asghar Khaji, met with the Russian delegation on the first day of the 18th round of the international meetings of the Astana process in the Kazakh city of Nur Sultan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the political and field developments in Syria.

Khaji talked about the latest international developments and its impact on Syria and underlined the significance of a peaceful resolution to the Syrian crisis and the common will of the Astana guarantor countries in this regard.

He strongly condemned the recent Israeli aggression against the Damascus airport that led to large-scale damage and a halt in its operations and expressed worries about the continued attacks by the regime that are harming the urban infrastructure of Syria.

Khaji also criticized the politicization of humanitarian aid by the Western countries, especially the US, and called for its materialization away from any discriminatory behavior in this regard, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

During the meeting, Russian President’s Special Envoy on Syria’s Affairs Alexander Lavrentiev also reiterated the common positions of Iran and Russia on Syria and welcomed the expansion of bilateral cooperation in this regard.

He criticized the approach of the west to the implementation of the former agreements and resolutions, especially resolution 2585, and underlined the necessity that western countries review their stance and policies and avoid politicization of humanitarian aid to Syria.

During the meeting, the two sides underscored the significance of the implementation of all Astana agreements, including respect for the territorial integrity, unity and national sovereignty of Syria.

Also during the first day of the Astana meetings, Iraqi and Lebanese delegations held separate talks with the Iranian delegation and exchanged viewpoints on Syria and other regional topics.