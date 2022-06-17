Russian Right Sets Up New Analytic Center To Fight Western Influence At Home And Abroad – OpEd

By Paul Goble

In the offices of the Moscow Museum of Emperor Nicholas II and His Family, a group of leading right-wing Russians announced the creation of an Analytic Center of Russian Conservatives to combat combined foreign and domestic efforts to change Russia’s thousand-year-old cultural code.

The group elected retied Lt. Gen. Leonid Reshetnikov director of this new institution, Aleksey Shichanin head of the supervisory council, and Yegor Kholmogorov as leader of its experts group (rusnasledie.info/sozdano-novoe-obedinenie-liderov-konservativnoj-mysli/ and rusk.ru/newsdata.php?idar=115125).

Only a few years ago, such an assemblage would have been viewed as little more than nothing more than bombast from a marginal community, but in a sign of just how far to the right Russia has moved under Vladimir Putin, it is entirely likely that the new group will assume a more important role as an advisor or at least adjunct to the Kremlin.

As such, the Analytic Center’s creation must be noted; and its future activities of whatever kind must be monitored closely.