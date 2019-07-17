ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Screenshot of Yemeni ‘Qasif K-2’ strike drone. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Screenshot of Yemeni ‘Qasif K-2’ strike drone. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

1 World News 

Saudi Arabia: Asir Airbase Hit By Yemeni Drone Strikes

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

King Khalid airbase in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Asir province was pounded by Yemeni drones in new retaliation attacks against the kingdom’s military aggression against the impoverished country.

Yemen’s Armed Forces used Qasif-K2 combat drones to target the air base near the city of Khamis Mushait on Monday, al-Masirah TV channel reported.

It quoted Yemen’s armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree as saying that the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had “accurately targeted” a weapons storage site at the air base and caused a large fire there.

He said that the operation came in response to the crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition against the Yemeni nation, adding that the alliance had carried out 20 airstrikes on Yemen in the past 24 hours.

“Drones and missile operations will continue, and will expand …  in a manner that is not expected by the Saudi regime as long as (it) continues its aggression, siege and contempt,” Saree said.

Saudi Arabia’s four-year war on Yemen has killed tens of thousands of people and left millions on the brink of famine.

Please Donate Today


Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.


Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.