Saudi Arabia: Asir Airbase Hit By Yemeni Drone Strikes

By Tasnim News Agency

King Khalid airbase in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Asir province was pounded by Yemeni drones in new retaliation attacks against the kingdom’s military aggression against the impoverished country.

Yemen’s Armed Forces used Qasif-K2 combat drones to target the air base near the city of Khamis Mushait on Monday, al-Masirah TV channel reported.

It quoted Yemen’s armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree as saying that the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had “accurately targeted” a weapons storage site at the air base and caused a large fire there.

He said that the operation came in response to the crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition against the Yemeni nation, adding that the alliance had carried out 20 airstrikes on Yemen in the past 24 hours.

“Drones and missile operations will continue, and will expand … in a manner that is not expected by the Saudi regime as long as (it) continues its aggression, siege and contempt,” Saree said.

Saudi Arabia’s four-year war on Yemen has killed tens of thousands of people and left millions on the brink of famine.