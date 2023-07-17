Iranian Regime Manufacturing Alternatives – OpEd

By Hamid Enayat

Despite the brutal massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988, of which 90 percent belonged to the principal opposition movement, the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), the Iranian regime failed to achieve its goal of quashing the primary opposition. This MEK, whose ideology is rooted in Islam, exerts a surprising influence amongst women and youth inside Iran. Consequently, the regime has perpetually sought to dismantle it. In Iran, the existence of an organization led by a woman, advocating for the separation of religion and state and gender equality, starkly highlights the regime’s manipulation of Islam to enforce a religiously veiled dictatorship.

Prior to the eruption of the Iranian uprising in 2022-2023, the nature of this demonization campaign might not have been easily comprehensible. However, amidst the uprising, its purpose has become unmistakably clear. In a desperate bid to obscure its viable alternative and avert an impending overthrow, the regime has been forced to leverage all its resources in democratic countries, making the motivations behind its campaign of vilification all the more discernible.

“Awakening the Sleeping Cells”

The arrest of Asadullah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat-turned-terrorist based in Austria, unveiled a chilling plot. Assadi was planning to detonate a bomb at the large annual gathering of the Iranian opposition group, the National Council of Resistance (NCRI), led by Maryam Rajavi. Among his possessions was a green notebook filled with pseudonyms — a register of the Iranian regime’s sleeper agents whom he was funding monthly.

“Manufacturing Alternatives”

With the start of the uprising in September 2022, a sudden influx of individuals with no previous political history made their appearance on the political stage, predominantly in democratic countries. Although they expressed vehement opposition to the Iranian regime, organized demonstrations against it, and claimed to seek democracy, they launched attacks against the NCRI, manipulating the slogans of women’s rights and freedom. To date, hundreds of thousands of activists affiliated with this alternative have given their lives in the pursuit of freedom. However, the regime’s reawakened cells and lobbies have sought to discredit the viable alternative by painting it as a sect or an organization that is antithetical to freedom. This campaign has even led to physical attacks on demonstrations organized by this alternative group in England, France, and Belgium.

In these unfolding events, we witness the proposition of the deposed and detested Shah’s son as an alternative to the Mullah regime. The information from various sources, including social media posts, strongly suggests that the Iranian regime is investing heavily in the creation of such alternatives, strategically designed to overshadow the genuine opposition. It becomes apparent that the regime’s interest lies not in promoting genuine democratic change, but rather in diverting attention from the authentic and viable alternative.

“The Regime’s Blackmail”

Amidst its deceptions, the Iranian regime finds itself challenged by a viable alternative, which 20 years ago laid out its practical blueprint for a transitional phase. This alternative recently received the backing of a majority of representatives from 29 countries, including France. Bolstered by this international support on one side and bracing for another potential political upheaval on the other, the regime is now resorting to blackmailing democratic nations in an attempt to inhibit the activities of the alternative abroad. The regime is well aware that while economic hardships like unemployment, poverty, and soaring inflation persist, coupled with ongoing uprisings, only a credible alternative with a solid plan and a history of sacrifices can mature these uprisings into a democratic transformation.

Before the annual meeting of the NCRI in Paris on July 1, Iranian regime’s President Ebrahim Raisi siad in a 90-minute conversation with his French counterpart that his regime is open for interaction. Internal intelligence circles in Iran reveal that these discussions were aimed at undermining the annual meeting of the NCRI. Prior to this conversation, the regime launched two separate attacks on an Iranian association supporting the NCRI using firearms and firebombs, setting the premises ablaze. To any observer, it is unequivocally clear that the Iranian regime is attempting to blackmail France.

“Defying the Regime’s Pressures”

In the face of the regime’s intense pressures, the Iranian Resistance, anchored in justice and law, succeeded in holding its annual meeting and organizing the massive demonstrations that had been prohibited by the Paris Prefecture. The annual meeting saw the participation of at least five hundred former leaders, and tens of thousands of Iranians from various European countries rallied in the Paris demonstration. This demonstrated that the alternative to the regime holds significant legitimacy.

“Regime’s Response and the Continuing Struggle”

Following this setback, the Iranian regime not only escalated the number of executions and incidences of torture-induced killings but also marshaled its foreign lobbies and reawakened cells. They sought to pass an amendment in the European Parliament claiming that the NCRI and the MEK in the diaspora were involved in intimidation, torture, and even killings from abroad. This accusation came despite the fact that no member of the diaspora in any European country has lodged a complaint against them. As such, the struggle continues…