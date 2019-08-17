India, Sri Lanka, Turkey On Radar Of Resurgent Islamic State

By Eurasia Review

India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, DR Congo, Burkina Faso, Mali and Libya are the new territories where the Islamic State has sprung up and is active, according to a report by Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED), a US-based conflict monitoring and crisis mapping body.

In particular, the report notes that India, Turkey, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are among the new countries where the Islamic State terror group has found a footing as its influence has diminished drastically across Iraq and Syria, its territory of origin.

Spearheaded by jihadist leader Abubakr al-Baghdadi, IS has this year regrouped and carried out more activity outside of the Middle East than inside it for the first time, according to data released by ACLED.

“The IS greeted its loss of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2018 with expanded global presence in 2019,” said the ACLED in its report titled Branching Out: Islamic State’s Continued Expansion.

“Through the first five months this year, the IS has placed unprecedented emphasis on its global operations… In his first video in five years (after the Sri Lanka Easter bombings in April), Baghdadi focused largely on the group’s activity in South Asia, North, West and Central Asia.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world should unite against countries which aid terror. PM Modi was addressing to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.