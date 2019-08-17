Yemen Launches Major Drone Attack On Saudi Oil Field

By Eurasia Review

Yemeni forces on Saturday carried out a major drone operation against Saudi oil facilities at Shaybah, inflicting major material losses on them.

Citing Yemen’s armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, Al Masirah television said the oil facilities were attacked by 10 drones and included a refinery and an oil storage.

Shaybah, operated by state-oil company Saudi Aramco, is located in the east of the kingdom, close to the United Arab Emirates border.

Sare’e said the operation was launched as part of “a legitimate deterrence for the aggression crimes and siege” against the Yemeni nation.

He renewed call on companies and civilians to stay away from all vital sites in Saudi Arabia, adding that Yemen’s bank of targets inside the kingdom “expands daily” and that future attacks would be more painful to the enemy.

“Forces of aggression have no choice but to stop the war and lift the siege on the Yemeni people,” Sare’e said.

Yemeni fighters regularly target positions inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the Saudi war, which began in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall the country’s Riyadh-allied former regime and crush the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power and crushing Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the Saudi-led war has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Yemenis since January 2016.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.