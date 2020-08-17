NTI Report 2020: Pakistan And Protection From Threat Of Sabotage In Nuclear Facilities – OpEd

By Ahyousha Khan*

Nuclear Threat Initiative has recently issued the fifth edition of its biennial report titled “Losing Focus in a Disorder World”. As this year’s title suggests, the progress to secure nuclear material and facilities has slowed significantly in amidst of complex and catastrophic threats at the global level. These include; climate change, radiological dirty bomb, the threat of nuclear terrorism, cyber threats, misinformation, disinformation disruptive technologies, and the global pandemic.

According to the report, one of the reasons behind slow progress in securing nuclear material and facilities remains the end of Nuclear Security Summits in 2016. Since then, there seems to be very little international cooperation to galvanize countries to take ambitious and bold decisions in this regard. In this year’s report, NTI also released a first of its kind Radioactive Source Security Assessment.

The assessment is based on an examination of national policies and actions of 175 states and Taiwan on how they secure these materials. However, unlike all other categories of this report, in this particular category ranking system is not used because the EIU did not conduct in-depth country research into regulations and instead relied on publicly available data. The report maintained that these materials should be secured properly so that the possibility of their use as a dirty bomb could be minimized. Though this would not be an existential threat, its psychological, environmental, and financial consequences will be enormous. For instance, the area around any such detonation would become inhabitable for years. Similarly, threats from radioactive materials need to be addressed because they are used for research, agriculture, medicine, and industries.

Other than Radioactive Source Security Assessment, NTI Report has two thefts; Secure Material and Support Global Efforts, and one Sabotage category. Theft-Secure Material category assesses measures and actions in 22 countries that hold 1 kilogram and more of weapons-usable materials.

Likewise, the category of Theft-Support Global Efforts assesses the actions taken by 153 countries and Taiwan with less than 1 Kilogram of or no weapon usable nuclear materials. Both of these categories have been part of NTI Reports since its first edition back in 2012. However, the “Sabotage: Protect Facilities” category was firstly added in 2016 NTI Report, and since then is part of NTI biennial reports. The Sabotage category is about assessing the security of nuclear facilities against sabotage in 46 countries and Taiwan. The term nuclear facilities include; nuclear power reactors and research reactors with 2 megawatts or greater capacity, reprocessing facilities, and spent fuel pools.

To formulate categories of weapon-usable nuclear materials and protection of nuclear facilities from sabotage, 5 sub-categories are made. , These include quantities and sites (only sites, for sabotage category), security and control measures, global norms, domestic commitments, and capacity and risk environment. In each category and sub-category countries are assessed on a scale of 0-100, where 100 is the top score, 67-100 is a high score, 34-66 are medium score and 0-33 are low scores. However, categorization for radioactive material is slightly different, it includes sub-categories of national measures, global norms, commitment, and capacity to adopt alternative technologies and risk environment.

It is important to discuss here that the NTI data index is primarily an objective assessment of nuclear security conditions around the world. This has been exercised by gathering data from the publicly available information only. Moreover, it collaborates with the Economist Intelligence Unit and advised by an international panel of experts. To ensure transparency and greater collaboration countries with weapon-usable nuclear materials and facilities, they are being provided with the opportunity to review the pre-published document of the NTI Index report.

For Pakistan, the NTI index report 2020 is quite significant as it appreciates Pakistan’s commitment to nuclear safety and security. This year’s report has ranked Pakistan as one of the most improved countries in theft ranking of weapon usable nuclear material with an addition of 7 points overall.

Other than the theft category, Pakistan’s ranking in the category of protection of nuclear facilities from sabotage is also steady. Pakistan’s overall score in sabotage category is 58 out of 100, with 33rd position. Pakistan has improved its ranking with overall 5 points. In the sub-category of nuclear sites, Pakistan’s score is 80, whereas in security and control measures Pakistan scored56 with an incredible addition of 15 points. This is the second-highest points awarded in this category to any country.

Furthermore, for various other categories, Pakistan has achieved 58 points in global norms, 89 points in domestic commitments, and capacity and 16 points in the sub-category of the risk environment. Similarly, for onsite physical protection in the sabotage category, Pakistan has been awarded 20 points. Although NTI is apprehensive about the condition of cybersecurity and security culture in nuclear facilities all over the world, 25 points were given to Pakistan in both these categories. The sub-category of risk environment, which includes factors like political stability, effective governance, the pervasiveness of corruption, and illicit activity by non-state actors, is where the index hasn’t given extraordinary scores.

In the same vein, concerning radioactive material security assessment, Pakistan’s adherence to the IAEA code of conduct, which is the cornerstone of global radiological security architecture, has been highlighted in the report. However, it is also mentioned that as of now Pakistan is not part of the International Convention for the Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism, which requires states to criminalize certain activities and cooperate to prosecute criminals.

In its recommendations regarding sabotage category assessment, the NTI report states that Pakistan needs to strengthen the regulations on insider threat prevention, conduction security cultural assessment, ratification of ICSNT, and voluntary actions to support IAEA.

Moreover, measures like building confidence by hosting regular nuclear security peer reviews, including International Physical Protection Advisory Service missions, subscribing to INFCIRC/869, and submitting information to the IAEA as required by article 14.1 of the amended Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material are further needed to be considered.

As the fact remains, that the NTI, is a non-profit organization, so the credibility of its findings are more prone to criticism. Therefore, rankings and index issued by the NTI are not the final verdicts regarding any assessment it has made. Although NTI has a very elaborative framework and category system for analyzing the data is gathered on the base of a few pre-conceived assumptions, which makes the scores given to the countries more questionable.

For instance, the NTI index assumed that more nuclear material and facilities mean more chances of an accident or illicit activity. However, the state can have more nuclear material with effective and detailed policies and measures. Moreover, in the sabotage category, if a country is scoring high in domestic commitments and capacity sub-category and security and control measures sub-category, it means it realizes threats to its facilities and material from the outside environment. Any such state should be given score in risk environment as well because they are managing their risks well. These measures are interlinked, how can a state securing good score in the protection of its material and facilities (meaning strong control and regulations measures) can score low in threats from illicit activities from non-state actors. Risk is an external factor, which cannot be eliminated; it can be only be managed, which most of the states are doing.

Summarizing it all, despite the criticism, the NTI Index Report 2020 still is an incredible source of primary data. Regardless of the few criticisms, and the authenticity of the ranking system, it provides the bulk of information about states, regulations, treaties, confidence-building measures in a single document. Reports from organizations like NTI are not the Gospel truth, but they do help in the creation of the academic and general discourse/narrative. Hence, it is of importance that this year NTI finally recognized Pakistan’s commitment towards the safety and security of its nuclear material and facilities.

*Ahyousha Khan, Research Associate, Strategic Vision Institute, Islamabad