In Tit-For-Tat Iran May Confiscate Canada’s Assets

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Hojatoleslam Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi warned on Monday that the Islamic Republic will definitely retaliate for Canada’s illegal move to seize and sell Iranian assets if the Ottawa government does not reverse its approach.

In an address to a meeting of senior Judiciary officials in Tehran, Raeisi denounced Canada’s recent move to sell Iran’s cultural buildings as “completely illegal and in contravention of all international conventions.”

“The Iranian nation has proved that it would not give in to force over any issue, and if Canada does not quit this course of action and expropriates the Islamic Republic of Iran’s assets, we will definitely launch a joint program in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Judiciary’s international department, to detect Canada’s properties,” the top judge added.

“In that case, we will certainly take action via international circles to impound and confiscate Canada’s assets,” Raeisi warned.

“We will by no means remain silent on this issue,” the Iranian Judiciary chief stated.The comments came after a report by Global News said Canada has gifted some $30 million worth of Iranian assets to the victims of terrorist attacks it has blamed on Iran.

According to a document filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice revealed in August, the victims have received their share of the money earned through the sale of two Iranian-owned buildings in Ottawa and Toronto.

The valuable Ottawa property, sold for $26.5 million, was used as the Iranian Cultural Center, and the Toronto building, sold for $1.85 million, served as the Center for Iranian Studies, the Global News reported.

In addition to the $28 million earned from the sale of the two properties, the victims were also awarded a share of some $2.6 million seized from Iran’s bank accounts. Documents also list a Toyota Camry and Mazda MPV.

In particular, they include the family of Marla Bennett, a US citizen killed in a 2002 bombing that rocked the Hebrew University in Jerusalem al-Quds.

The attacks are mostly blamed on Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements Hamas and Hezbollah. The families claimed that the Iranian government supported the two organizations and was therefore responsible for their actions.

Iran has denied any role in the attacks which the courts have based their cases to appropriate the country’s frozen assets.

