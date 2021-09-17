Armenia To Remain Transit Country For Iran

By PanARMENIAN

Armenia will remain a transit country for Iran, the flow of goods from the Islamic Republic won’t stop, Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan said on Thursday, September 16, amid a weeks-long standoff and unrest on an interstate road that passes territories currently under Azerbaijan’s control, Sputnik Armenia reports.

On September 12, the National Security Service of Armenia confirmed that the Azerbaijani police were stopping Iranian trucks on said road, checking their documents and inspecting the cargo. According to reports, Azerbaijanis also demand up to $250 from Iranian drivers. Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry, meanwhile, has confirmed the detention of Iranian drivers, accusing them of transporting goods to Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh’s capital.

Papikyan described the situation as “difficult”, but added that any problem can be solved: “We have alternative ways of delivering all arriving goods to any point in Armenia.”

According to him Iranian drivers detained by Azerbaijan will most likely be released within 3 days. He said the Russian border guards are working on the matter, while Iran is engaged through its diplomatic channels.