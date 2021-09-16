Foreign Ministers Of Saudi Arabia, Iraq Meet On Sidelines Of GCC Meeting

By Arab News

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iraq met on the sidelines of a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting for foreign ministers in Riyadh on Thursday.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Fuad Hussein reviewed Saudi-Iraqi relations and ways to support and enhance them.

The GCC reaffirmed its support for Iraq during the meeting and Hussein said that opportunities for the council’s countries to support the Iraqi economy were discussed.

Iraq’s foreign minister added that his country will work with the GCC to enhance security in the region and is playing a role in bringing the views of Gulf states and Iran closer.

Hussein also condemned Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

The meeting’s final communiqué called on all parties to work toward making elections in Iraq a success.

It condemned Houthi attempts to attack the Kingdom and reiterated GCC support for Yemen’s legitimate government.