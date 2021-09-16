ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, September 17, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal bin Farhan (right) and Iraq's Fuad Hussein. Photo Credit: SPA

1 Middle East World News 

Foreign Ministers Of Saudi Arabia, Iraq Meet On Sidelines Of GCC Meeting

Arab News 0 Comments

By

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iraq met on the sidelines of a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting for foreign ministers in Riyadh on Thursday.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Fuad Hussein reviewed Saudi-Iraqi relations and ways to support and enhance them.

The GCC reaffirmed its support for Iraq during the meeting and Hussein said that opportunities for the council’s countries to support the Iraqi economy were discussed.

Iraq’s foreign minister added that his country will work with the GCC to enhance security in the region and is playing a role in bringing the views of Gulf states and Iran closer.

Hussein also condemned Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

The meeting’s final communiqué called on all parties to work toward making elections in Iraq a success.

It condemned Houthi attempts to attack the Kingdom and reiterated GCC support for Yemen’s legitimate government.

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

