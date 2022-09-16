ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, September 17, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Family photo of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Family photo of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Business East Asia Pacific Europe Middle East South and Central Asia World News 

Iran’s Permanent Membership In SCO Becomes Official

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Friday officially declared Iran’s admission to the regional international organization’s permanent membership. 

Advertisement

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, whose country is hosting the 22nd SCO summit, officially recognized Islamic Republic of Iran’s status as a permanent member of the organization, which drew acclaim from attendees.

The 22nd SCO is taking place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, and is being attended by heads of state, SCO Secretary-General Jang Ming, and Ruslan Mirzayev, Director of the SCO RATS Executive Committee.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attended the summit at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He has been in Uzbekistan since Wednesday, where he has met with Mirziyoyev and several other participating heads of state.

Iran has been given permanent membership, which is being finalized, and has signed obligation memorandums during Raisi’s current visit.

Advertisement

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.