Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Photo Credit: Government of Armenia

Pashinyan Says 135 Armenians Killed In Azerbaijan’s Aggression: Death Toll Seen Rising

The number of people killed in Azerbaijan’s aggression that started in the wee hours of September 13 has climbed to 135, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, September 16.

Pashinyan said that the death toll could still rise and revealed that a number of people have also been injured in the attack.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Friday morning that no significant incidents were registered overnight. 135 Armenians have been confirmed dead so far.

