File photo of Paul Pogba. Photo Credit: soccer.ru, Wikipedia Commons

Raiola Pushing For Pogba Move To Real Madrid

World Cup winner Paul Pogba could be heading to Real Madrid next season, according to ABC.

The Manchester United midfielder will be a free agent at the end of the current season, unless he signs a new deal with the Red Devils.

The Spanish giants are prepared to offer the 28-year-old star a deal worth €14 million per season.

The player’s agent Mino Raiola is pushing for the move.

Pogba is reportedly eager to play alongside his compatriot Karim Benzema in Madrid.

Manchester United suffered their second Premier League loss this season to Leicester City on Saturday putting further pressure on head coach Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer.

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

