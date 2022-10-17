Tunisia: Protesters Call For President’s Removal

By Al Bawaba News

Clashes were reported between the Tunisian police and protesters who denounced the country’s economic crisis and power grab by President Kais Saied.

Thousands of protesters want president Kais Saied to be charged for the worsening economic situation and called for his removal. President Kais is accused of consolidating political power following parliament’s removal and the constitution enshrining his one-man rule.

Angry protesters were heard saying: “Down, down”, “Revolution against dictator Kais” and “The coup will fall.”

The interior ministry told AFP that about 1,500 people joined the Ennahdha-led demonstration, while nearly 1,000 attended the Free Destourian Party (PDL) protest.

Last year, Kais Saied announced suspending the work of the parliament, then headed by Ennahda Leader Rached Ghannouchi, and taking over the power. On March 30, 2022, Tunisian president Kais Saied dissolved the parliament.

Last July, Kais Saied announced a new constitution following a nationwide referendum which consists of expanding his powers.

