A Confirmed Strike Is Not A Confirmed Perpetrator – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

The article uses recent Black Sea drone incidents near Romania and Bulgaria to argue that evidence an attack occurred, evidence identifying a weapon, evidence linking it to an operator, and evidence of state responsibility are distinct and must not be treated as interchangeable.

Drawing on a September study of NATO Multinational Corps Northeast and the Alliance’s expanding data-sharing tools, it warns that circular reporting and AI summarization can make repeated accounts appear as independent corroboration.

It proposes that high-consequence attributions be accompanied by claim-specific records that identify what is directly established versus inferred, while still allowing rapid protective action before full public attribution is complete.

Drone attacks in the Black Sea show why allied intelligence must distinguish verified events from judgments about who caused them, and whether supporting reports are genuinely independent.

On the night of October 14–15, Romanian military radars detected aerial targets near Snake Island. A drone appeared in Romanian airspace above territorial waters for about a minute. Spanish and Romanian fighter aircraft were scrambled, and warnings went to communities along the coast. The Romanian Ministry of National Defence reported those observable events without identifying the operator responsible for that particular incursion.

It was an especially tense moment. Reuters reported drone strikes and fires involving commercial ships near Romania, following attacks on shipping close to Bulgaria. Sailors were missing, rescue efforts were under way, and governments faced urgent decisions about maritime security. An unnamed NATO military source cited by Reuters described the drones involved in the strikes as Russian in origin; Romania’s president did not make the same public attribution. Associated Press reporting likewise distinguished confirmed attacks from publicly unresolved questions about their origins.

That difference is not proof of disagreement among intelligence services. Officials may have classified information unavailable to the public. Nor is it grounds for discounting the suspicions expressed by governments confronting these incidents. It points to a distinction that multinational security decisions must preserve: evidence that an attack happened, evidence identifying the weapon, evidence linking it to an operator and evidence establishing state responsibility are not interchangeable.

The same claim can return wearing another country’s uniform

Intelligence sharing is essential in a crisis. One ally sees a radar track. Another receives a maritime warning. A third analyzes a commercial image. Reports circulate through national headquarters, NATO structures, civilian authorities and, eventually, public statements.

The danger is not sharing; it is forgetting which of these reports contains a new observation. A maritime alert might be based on a coastal radar return. A commercial feed may repeat the alert. An AI system translates and summarizes it. A partner headquarters then cites the summary. To a reader several steps away, four reports may look like four witnesses even if all trace back to one measurement.

This is a hypothetical information path, not a claim that intelligence on the October Black Sea strikes was handled in this way. Its significance is that real intelligence practitioners have described the underlying problem.

A peer-reviewed study published on September 9, based on fieldwork at NATO’s Multinational Corps Northeast, reported difficulties with open-source validation and circular reporting. Researchers Bram Spoor, Sebastiaan Rietjens and Erik de Waard found that information could be repeated as though it came from independent sources. Their study examined a particular headquarters and its intelligence practices; it is not an audit of the current Black Sea incidents or every NATO command.

The timing matters because NATO is making shared information easier to find, combine and reuse. Its September description of the Alliance Data Sharing Ecosystem envisages faster access to information across national and command boundaries. On October 7, NATO described DiBaX26, an experiment that includes integrating digital capabilities to improve situational awareness and accelerate decisions. These developments can make cooperation more effective. They also increase the importance of preserving the history of a claim as it travels.

Data lineage already exists. Attribution needs a decision rule.

It would be wrong to suggest NATO has overlooked provenance altogether. Its 2025 Data Quality Framework explicitly treats data provenance and lineage as important to assessing information quality. The World Wide Web Consortium’s provenance standard also provides a technical vocabulary for describing where information originated and how it was transformed.

The remaining challenge is not the invention of another metadata field. It is what happens when a report graduates from “a drone was observed” to “this organization launched it” and ultimately to “this government is responsible.” Each claim requires additional evidence. A valid record of how a statement traveled does not, on its own, make the statement true.

For consequential, disputed incidents, intelligence and policy teams should therefore maintain a short, claim-specific attribution record alongside the assessment. It should identify what is directly established, what remains inferred, the material sources underlying each conclusion, where those sources share an origin or analytical assumption, which competing explanations were examined and when the judgment was last reviewed. The responsible authority should decide what can be released publicly without compromising collection methods.

This is a proposed practice, not a claim that NATO lacks internal reporting rules. It would apply most clearly when an assessment may shape a multinational warning, a public accusation or a decision involving significant diplomatic consequences—not to every routine sensor alert.

A national partner should be able to tell another partner, through a controlled channel, that two accounts draw on the same originating collection without exposing the identity of a protected source. If even that relationship cannot be shared, the recipient should mark independence as unestablished, not assume it merely because the reports arrived from different capitals.

Protection cannot wait for attribution

An attribution discipline must not become an excuse for paralysis. Rescue teams do not need to prove who launched a drone before helping a damaged ship. Air defenders do not need a conclusive public account of state responsibility to protect civilians against an immediate threat under the rules governing their mission. Navigation warnings may be necessary while the cause of a strike remains uncertain.

Protective action and public blame have different evidentiary purposes. An early warning can accurately say that hostile activity has been detected without presenting a provisional account of who directed it as settled fact. A later investigation may strengthen, revise or reject that attribution. Good reporting should make such updates understandable rather than embarrassing.

The strongest objection to detailed source-dependency checks is practical. They can slow briefings, burden analysts and risk revealing sensitive collection relationships. Those costs are real. The response is proportionality: keep immediate operational alerts fast, then apply the more demanding dependency review at the point where an incident is being converted into a high-consequence attribution or common political position.

There is a second trap: discounting every shared source too heavily. Different analysts may extract independent measurements from the same image; two separate sensors may nevertheless rely on the same mistaken timing reference. What matters is which evidence is independent for the particular judgment being made. The audit must test that relationship, not mechanically count source labels.

NATO and willing partners could rehearse this using releasable or synthetic cases. Give several multinational teams eight reports generated from one observation, a separate reliable observation and one deliberately misleading summary. Ask them to produce an incident assessment and an attribution judgment before and after the shared origins are revealed. Measure false corroboration, overlooked independent evidence, the time required to revise an assessment and whether urgent protective decisions still proceeded appropriately.

Such an exercise would not establish who attacked the ships in the Black Sea. It would establish whether the Alliance’s information practices preserve a critical distinction when a real crisis arrives.

A coalition must share uncertainty as faithfully as intelligence

The Black Sea is the immediate setting, but the problem extends to disputed border incidents, cyber operations, attacks on infrastructure and maritime confrontation elsewhere. Information can travel around an alliance faster than its underlying evidence can be rechecked. AI-assisted translation, summarization and fusion increase that speed; they do not necessarily increase the number of witnesses.

In an earlier Eurasia Review analysis, I argued that allied intelligence systems must recognize when apparently separate feeds share the same origin. This month’s incidents and the new practitioner research add a narrower operational requirement: when those products support a consequential attribution, the recipient must know which part of the accusation comes from independently checked evidence and which remains an assessment.

That is compatible with decisive defense, strong alliances and responsible confidentiality. In fact, it protects all three. A coalition capable of saying precisely what it has verified can respond rapidly to danger without asking its partners or the public to confuse repetition with proof.

A confirmed strike demands protection. Naming who ordered it demands evidence of a different kind.