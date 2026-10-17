EU Agrees To Fund Ukraine, But Not Itself

By Eddy Wax and Thomas Moller-Nielsen

Key Takeaways:

At a summit marked by divisions over climate and migration, EU leaders pledged continued financial support for Ukraine into 2027 and tasked Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with preparing a fresh funding plan, even as President Zelenskyy sought €70 billion and warned of mass refugee flows if aid stopped.

The same unity did not extend to the EU’s own Multiannual Financial Framework for 2028–2034, where rival camps of richer and poorer member states remained deadlocked despite pressure from Macron and Costa for a Christmas deal.

With Belgium still blocking the use of immobilized Russian assets, fresh EU borrowing is emerging as the most realistic short-term option for Ukraine, while leaders dismissed Marine Le Pen’s call to delay budget decisions until after France’s 2027 presidential election.

(Rapporteur) — At a fractious summit that exposed deep political divisions between EU countries over climate policy and migration, leaders managed to put on one big show of unity.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was welcomed with bear hugs, handshakes and kisses from the EU’s 27 leaders, who pledged to keep Ukraine financially afloat in its fight against Russia in 2027, even as he called for an eye-watering €70 billion.

Smarting from his latest dust-up with Donald Trump, Zelenskyy praised the Europeans as “real leaders” while also warning them that 20 million Ukrainians could flee to the EU if his country were abandoned.

But the EU’s show of resolve to support Ukraine – including a request for Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to draw up a fresh financial plan for 2027 – did not extend to its own finances.Advertisement

Leaders barely moved closer to striking a deal on their own seven-year spending plan, set to kick off in 2028, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework, or MFF.

With Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and António Costa, the European Council President, pushing for a deal by Christmas, the two deeply entrenched rival camps of rich and poor EU countries continued to posture, refusing to budge.

The irony was hard to miss: EU leaders are ready to find money Ukraine needs to survive next year, but remain unable to agree on how to fund their own priorities from 2028.

For many countries, the issues are connected, either because Ukraine’s financing is so fundamental that it must come first, or because they contend that the broader financial decisions must be taken together.

“You can’t really have a solution to this without MFF decisions,” said an EU official.

Von der Leyen will now come forward with a fresh set of options in November on how to keep Ukraine financially afloat next year.

She urged international partners, however, to step up, noting that the EU’s ongoing €90 billion loan to Ukraine was only ever intended to cover two-thirds of the country’s needs.

With Belgium still opposed to using immobilised Russian assets to fund Ukraine, as Bart De Wever outlined again during the summit, fresh EU borrowing increasingly looks like the only realistic option. Even fiscally hawkish Friedrich Merz, the German chancellor, did not rule it out.

Rejecting Le Pen

Leaders know that elections looming in France, Italy and Poland next year will only make reaching an agreement on the budget trickier.

But Macron and Costa refused to be drawn into Marine Le Pen’s attempt to politicise the budget debate ahead of the elections.

On Wednesday, a day before the summit, she said it would be undemocratic for the EU to tie her hands by striking a deal before the French presidential election in April.

“Fortunately, life is not only elections,” Costa said, insisting that leaders had made important progress in their budget discussions.

Macron rebuffed Le Pen’s stated intention to taper off support to Kyiv, if she won the French presidential election.

“I am struck by the lack of humility of some people who speak as if they were already in office,” he said.

Nicoletta Ionta, Magnus Lund Nielsen, Elisa Braun, Nikolaus J. Kurmayer, Bruno Waterfield and Emma Harper contributed to reporting.