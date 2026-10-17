Ukraine: Civilian Casualty Rates Among ‘Deadliest’ In Years, As Energy Attacks Intensify

Key Takeaways:

UN monitors verified at least 328 civilian deaths and 2,105 injuries in Ukraine in September, an 85 percent increase from September 2025, with casualties recorded across 22 regions and Kyiv on 22 of the month’s 30 days.

Intensified Russian strikes on energy infrastructure in mid-October left 600,000 people in Kyiv without electricity, raising risks of renewed displacement as winter approaches, while Ukrainian forces also targeted energy sites in occupied areas and Russia.

An IAEA-brokered localised ceasefire began to allow repairs at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, though diesel supplies remain critically low with no deliveries since March.

Civilian casualties in Ukraine remain at record levels, with intensified Russian attacks in September continuing a pattern of harm in 2026 far exceeding previous years, UN human rights monitors in Ukraine said on Friday.

The mission verified that at least 328 civilians were killed and 2,105 injured in September – 85 per cent more than in September 2025.

Casualties were recorded across 22 regions and the city of Kyiv, where civilians were killed or injured on 22 of the month’s 30 days, more often than in any month since the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion.

The trend continued into October. On the night of 6 to 7 October alone, a Russian cruise missile and drone attack killed 22 civilians and injured 45 in Pryluky, in Chernihiv region.

“The first two weeks of October were among the deadliest periods for civilians in years,” said Danielle Bell, head of the human rights monitoring mission.

Energy assault

The high casualties came as Russian armed forces resumed systematic attacks on energy infrastructure.

On 13 and 14 October, strikes hit multiple energy facilities, including Kyiv’s three main power stations, temporarily leaving 600,000 people in the capital without electricity, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Ukrainian armed forces also targeted electricity and heating infrastructure in occupied territory and in the Russian Federation, the mission said.

“Systematically attacking electricity and heating infrastructure as winter approaches is bound to inflict significant suffering on the civilian population,” Ms. Bell warned.

Risk of displacement

Damaged homes and attacks on energy also risk forcing Ukrainians who have returned home to flee again this winter, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) warned.

“For millions of Ukrainians, the challenge is no longer simply whether they can return home. It is whether they can remain there safely and right now the conditions are making it difficult,” said Arthur Erken, IOM Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.

Some 1.45 million returnees now live in frontline districts, and during the last cold season only 32 per cent of households could heat their homes adequately.

Around 2.1 million older people live alone in apartment buildings, leaving them especially exposed to prolonged power and heating cuts.

Less than seven per cent of IOM’s crisis response plan for Ukraine this year has been funded, Mr. Erken said, calling for urgent support to repair homes, improve insulation and maintain essential services.

Another diesel shortage

Meanwhile, the eighth localised ceasefire brokered by the international nuclear energy watchdog (IAEA) between Ukraine and Russia, began on Thursday to allow repairs to a damaged backup transformer, strengthening the connection between the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and its sole remaining external power line.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi welcomed the cooperation of both sides but warned that diesel fuel at the plant was running low, with no deliveries since March.

“It is essential that steps are taken to increase the volume of diesel fuel available on-site prior to winter, when the situation may become acute,” he said, renewing his call for maximum military restraint from all sides.