Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic. Photo Credit: Пресс-служба Совета Федерации Федерального Собрания РФ, Wikimedia Commons.

Serbia: President Vucic Hospitalized With Heart Problems

(RFE/RL) — Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has been hospitalized after experiencing heart problems.

A statement issued on November 16 by his office said Vucic had been admitted to the military hospital in Belgrade, the capital, on November 15.

Vucic, 49, is a former extreme nationalist who now wishes to lead Serbia into the European Union.

Vucic’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party ascended to power in 2012. Vucic has been Serbia’s president since 2017.

The populist leader has since faced accusations of curbing media freedoms and democracy.

Vucic’s government has strengthened Serbia’s close relations with traditional Slavic ally Russia.



