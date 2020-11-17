Armenia: President Sarkissian Mulls Snap Elections

By PanARMENIAN

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has suggested holding snap parliamentary elections and the creation of a “government of national accord”, amid political turmoil that is brewing in the country following a ceasefire statement on Nagorno-Karabakh.

Following the announcement of the statement signed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, opposition parties and their followers have been rallying and demanding his resignation.

Sarkissian said he has been meeting with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces, various non-governmental organizations and individuals in the past days, also speaking to Diaspora agencies and community members over the phone. The absolute majority, the President said, agree on one issue: the resignation or termination of powers of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Constitution and snap parliamentary elections.

“I believe the only responsible approach for the government and the authorities may be to objectively assess their own potential and to present a roadmap in a short period of time, in order to outline the time frames of initiating relevant constitutional processes, which will enable the arrangement of snap elections to the National Assembly, while governance will be handed over to a highly qualified government of national accord,” Sarkissian said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev have signed a statement to end the war in Karabakh after almost 45 days. Karabakh (Artsakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan has said he has agreed to the deal signed by Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.