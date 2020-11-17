Iran, Afghanistan Hold Strategic Cooperation Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

Diplomatic teams from Iran and Afghanistan held the fifth round of negotiations on a comprehensive document for strategic cooperation between the two neighbors.

The negotiations, held in Tehran on Sunday, were co-chaired by Abbas Araqchi, the deputy Iranian foreign minister for political affairs, and his Afghan counterpart Mirwais Nab.

Araqchi expressed content with the progress made in this round of negotiations, hoping the comprehensive document for Iran-Afghanistan strategic cooperation would be soon prepared for endorsement by the presidents of the two countries.

The document delineates the outlook for long-term cooperation between the two countries in political, security, economic and cultural areas as well as issues related to both countries’ expats as well as the issue of water, according to the government’s website.

In a separate meeting prior to the talks, Araqchi and Nab highlighted the importance of finalizing the cooperation document as soon as possible.