Wednesday, November 17, 2021

File photo of Donny van de Beek. Photo Credit: Femke Kruize, Wikipedia Commons

Real Madrid Ready To Move For Van De Beek

Real Madrid are preparing a cut-price move for Manchester United star Donny van de Beek, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish giants plan to get the Netherlands international in the January transfer market.

The former Ajax midfielder has been frozen out at Old Trafford and is set to leave as he hopes to find regular playing time elsewhere.

The Dutchman joined United in August of 2020 for a fee of £34 million but he’s started just four Premier League matches.

