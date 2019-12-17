ISSN 2330-717X
President of Iran Hassan Rouhani. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

Iran Denies President Rouhani Planning To Resign

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

The spokesperson for Iran’s administration dismissed speculation that President Hassan Rouhani is considering resigning from his post.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Ali Rabiee denied any plans for Rouhani’s resignation, saying such an idea has been by no means raised in the administration.

He added that First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri is also opposed to such an idea.

On an upcoming presidential visit to Japan, Rabiee underlined that Rouhani’s trip to Tokyo has nothing to do with the US’ push for talks with Iran.

He added that the “Japanese friends” sometimes put forward proposals occasionally, but reiterated that the Islamic Republic has no plans in this regard.

Last week, the Iranian president’s chief of staff dismissed speculation that Rouhani might discuss a message from the US government in his upcoming trip to Japan, saying, “The (presidential) trip will be made within the framework of bilateral visits and meetings between the officials of Tehran and Tokyo.”

The Iranian president will be visiting Malaysia before traveling to Japan at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

Abe visited Tehran in June to become the first Japanese leader to travel to Iran in more than four decades.

The Japanese prime minister met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and the Iranian president.



