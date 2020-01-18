ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, January 18, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Army Col. Myles B. Caggins III, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson, left, and Army Maj. Charlie Dietz, task force public affairs officer, walk through a missile impact site at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Jan. 13, 2020. Multiple international news agencies were invited by military officials to participate in a media event at the base following a ballistic missile attack by Iran. Photo Credit: Army Spc. Derek Mustard

Army Col. Myles B. Caggins III, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson, left, and Army Maj. Charlie Dietz, task force public affairs officer, walk through a missile impact site at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Jan. 13, 2020. Multiple international news agencies were invited by military officials to participate in a media event at the base following a ballistic missile attack by Iran. Photo Credit: Army Spc. Derek Mustard

1 World News 

Pentagon Commends Commanders’ Actions In Missile Attack

DoD News 0 Comments

By

By Claudette Roulo

Commanders in Iraq took every necessary step to ensure the safety of U.S. forces during the Jan. 8 missile attack by Iran on Al Asad Air Base, Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Alyssa Farah said Friday.

Pentagon leaders were notified Thursday that several service members were examined for concussions following the attack, Farah told members of the Pentagon press corps.

“This is in line with reporting requirements, and the commander on the ground took the appropriate steps to ensure the service members received the appropriate level of care,” she said. “We fully expect the service members to return to their duty when deemed medically able.”

Military regulations require that the Pentagon be immediately notified of injuries to U.S. military personnel when there is a threat to life, limb or vision, Farah said. Concussions aren’t usually reported to the defense secretary, she said, but because of public interest, officials sought out additional information.

Additionally, some of the injured personnel didn’t report their symptoms immediately after the attack, said Jonathan Rath Hoffman, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs. 

“Either they had concussion symptoms that appeared shortly after the attack, and did not diminish and, therefore they’ve been sent on for further evaluation, or they have concussion symptoms … that only manifested later, and therefore have caused medical personnel on the ground to move them onward for examination,” he said.

Most of the personnel examined after the attack needed no additional medical attention, Farah said. “However, a number of service members continued to display concussion-like symptoms days after the attacks and reported them to their chain of command,” she said.

Eleven service members needed further evaluation, she said. Of those, Farah said, eight were transported to Landstuhl, Germany, where MRI equipment is available, and three were transported to Kuwait for observation.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

DoD News

DoD News

DoD News publishes news from the US Defense Department.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.