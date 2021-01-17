ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, January 18, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress after refuelling during a mission over the Middle East on Sunday. Photo Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Larue Guerrisky

US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress after refuelling during a mission over the Middle East on Sunday. Photo Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Larue Guerrisky
1 Middle East World News 

US Sends B-52 Bombers Over Middle East Amid Iran Tensions

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

U.S. Air Force B-52H “Stratofortress” aircrews successfully completed a presence patrol in the Middle East Sunday, marking the second such mission of 2021.

The bombers flew over the Middle East in a show of military strength amid heightened tensions with Iran and following news that on Saturday two Iranian ballistic missiles reportedly landed within 100 miles of a US aircraft carrier strike group in the northern Indian Ocean.

Bomber Task Force missions are observable ways to demonstrate the U.S. military’s continuing commitment to regional security, said U.S. Central Command’s commander.

“‘Short-term deployments of strategic assets are an important part of our defensive posture in the region,” said Gen. Frank McKenzie. “The training opportunity and continued integration with regional partners improves readiness and delivers a clear and consistent message in the operational environment to both friends and potential adversaries, alike.”

This is the fifth Bomber Task Force mission into the Middle East in the last few months.

PinLinkedInPrint

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.