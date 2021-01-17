US Sends B-52 Bombers Over Middle East Amid Iran Tensions

By Eurasia Review

U.S. Air Force B-52H “Stratofortress” aircrews successfully completed a presence patrol in the Middle East Sunday, marking the second such mission of 2021.

The bombers flew over the Middle East in a show of military strength amid heightened tensions with Iran and following news that on Saturday two Iranian ballistic missiles reportedly landed within 100 miles of a US aircraft carrier strike group in the northern Indian Ocean.

Bomber Task Force missions are observable ways to demonstrate the U.S. military’s continuing commitment to regional security, said U.S. Central Command’s commander.

“‘Short-term deployments of strategic assets are an important part of our defensive posture in the region,” said Gen. Frank McKenzie. “The training opportunity and continued integration with regional partners improves readiness and delivers a clear and consistent message in the operational environment to both friends and potential adversaries, alike.”

This is the fifth Bomber Task Force mission into the Middle East in the last few months.