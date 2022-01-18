ISSN 2330-717X
File photo of Lundin Petroleum drilling operations at a platform in North Sea. Photo Credit: Lundin Petroleum.
Norway: Lundin Energy Awarded Interests In Ten Exploration Licenses

Lundin Energy AB said Tuesday that its wholly owned subsidiary, Lundin Energy Norway AS (together Lundin Energy), has been awarded interests in a total of ten exploration licenses in the 2021 Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) licensing round, in Norway.

The award includes six licenses in the North Sea, three licenses in the Norwegian Sea and one licence in the Southern Barents Sea. Five of the newly awarded licenses will be operated by Lundin Energy Norway.

The license interests are detailed below:

