Biden And Netanyahu Discuss Regional Security, Iran And Peace Accords

By Eurasia Review

US President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday by phone with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, the White House said.

According to the White House, President Biden affirmed his personal history of steadfast commitment to Israel’s security and conveyed his intent to strengthen all aspects of the U.S.-Israel partnership, including strong defense cooperation between the two nations.

The White House in a statement said that the two leaders discussed the importance of continued close consultation on regional security issues, including Iran, as well as affirming their shared interest in continued strategic cooperation to confront the many challenges facing the region.

Biden emphasized US support for the recent normalization of relations between Israel and countries in the Arab and Muslim world, in reference to the Abraham Accord began under the previous Trump Administration.

According to the White House, Biden underscored the importance of working to advance peace throughout the region, including between Israelis and Palestinians.