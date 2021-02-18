ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, February 18, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon forest. Photo Credit: Agencia Brasil/ABr

Brazil: Deforestation In Amazon Down 70% In January

ABr 0 Comments

By

By Andreia Verdélio

January showed the smallest area receiving deforestation warnings in the last four years, down 70 percent from January 2020. The information was announced in Brasília today (Feb. 12) by the Defense Ministry, with data from the National Space Research Institute (INPE). In the past six months, deforestation warnings were down 21 percent, the ministry reported.

“From August 2020 to January 2021, warnings covered 988 km² less, as per INPE figures. For comparative purposes, this is larger than the urban area of the city of São Paulo—the country’s largest urban center, with approximately 950km²,” the Defense Ministry declared.

These data, the ministry goes on to state, show “the good performance” of the joint work coordinated by the National Legal Amazon Council in the region, especially through Operation Brazil Green 2.

From the beginning of the operation, in May 2020, to January this year, 331 thousand m³ of wood, 1,699 vessels, 326 tractors, and 20 airplanes/helicopters were seized, resulting in 4,842 fines imposed, which add up to $618.7 million.

The measures aim to optimize the work of field teams with analysts from governmental agencies convened at the Management and Operational Center of the Amazon Protection System (CENSIPAM), in Brasília, under the Defense Ministry.

ABr

ABr

Agência Brasil (ABr) is the national public news agency, run by the Brazilian government. It is a part of the public media corporation Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), created in 2007 to unite two government media enterprises Radiobrás and TVE (Televisão Educativa).

