India PM Modi Telephones Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman To Discuss COVID-19
India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation Wednesday with the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman. The two leaders discussed the global situation regarding the COVID – 19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Modi emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to adequately address this global challenge, which has impacted not only the health and well-being of several hundred thousand people but also threatens to adversely affect the economy in many parts of the world.
In this context, Modi mentioned India’s recent initiative to organize a video conference among SAARC countries.
The two leaders agreed that a similar exercise at the level of G20 leaders, under the aegis of Saudi Arabia as the Chair of G20, would be useful at a global scale, both for discussing specific measures to address the challenges posed by the global outbreak of COVID-19 and also to instill confidence in the global populace.
The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince decided that their officials would remain in close contact in this regard.