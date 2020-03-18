ISSN 2330-717X
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi with the Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. Photo Credit: India PM Office

he Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi with the Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. Photo Credit: India PM Office

India PM Modi Telephones Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman To Discuss COVID-19

India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation Wednesday with the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness  Mohammed bin Salman. The two leaders discussed the global situation regarding the COVID – 19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to adequately address this global challenge, which has impacted not only the health and well-being of several hundred thousand people but also threatens to adversely affect the economy in many parts of the world.

In this context, Modi mentioned India’s recent initiative to organize a video conference among SAARC countries.

The two leaders agreed that a similar exercise at the level of G20 leaders, under the aegis of Saudi Arabia as the Chair of G20, would be useful at a global scale, both for discussing specific measures to address the challenges posed by the global outbreak of COVID-19 and also to instill confidence in the global populace.

The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince decided that their officials would remain in close contact in this regard.



