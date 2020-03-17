ISSN 2330-717X
Disinfecting to prevent coronavirus in Iran. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran: Death Toll From Coronavirus Nears 1,000

The spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry said since the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, 988 people have lost their lives and 5,389 others have completely recovered from the infectious disease.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Tuesday, Kianoush Jahanpour said that since yesterday noon, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased by 1,178, reaching 16,169.

Over the past 24 hours, 125 patients have lost their lives, the spokesman said, adding that the death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic in the country has risen to 988.

Fortunately, 5,389 patients infected with the COVID-19 have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital so far, he said.

Medical staffs in all 31 provinces of Iran have been working tirelessly over the past weeks to contain the novel coronavirus.

First detected in Wuhan city in central China in December, the virus has spread to more than 140 countries.

More than 182,000 have been infected globally, according to the WHO. Of those, about 80,000 have recovered.



