Kandla Port Incident Is Another Indian False Flag Operation – OpEd

By Anaya Shahid*

Since the last decade and a half radicalized Hindu nationalists in India are trying hard to malign and isolate Pakistan in international politics. However, they have failed miserably and instead now, the world has started to realize misleading and fabricated Indian false flag operations. For instance, in the first week of February, Indian media claimed that Hong Kong-registered cargo ship Da Cui Yun with China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, bound for Port Qasim in Karachi, Pakistan, was detained by Indian security and customs authorities at Deendayal Port, Kandla. India said it obtained intelligence that the ship was carrying a suspicious equipment, which could be used for nuclear missiles.

Following the docking, Indian port authorities carried out a search and discovered a so-called industrial dryer that Indian authorities claimed might be used for the manufacturing of long-distance missiles. Nevertheless, no more missile-making technology has been identified. After being compelled to turn over the “industrial dryer,” the Chinese vessel was allowed to leave, but this problem did not stop here. India is concerned that Pakistan has emerged as a more responsible nuclear country and India’s NSG membership bid is in lumber because of Chinese realistic stance of ratifying NPT condition. Frustrated, Indian authorities have fabricated this incident just to malign Pakistan and China. Indian authorities have made a miscalculated decision. They should realize that such maligning tactics won’t help India to divert international community’s attention from its illicit nuclear trade and proliferation record.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has denied the Indian claims that the cargo was a heat treatment furnace casing system which has several industrial applications. MOFA further claimed that the object has been reported correctly and is not mentioned on any external export control list in the respective documents. In fact, China has unambiguously refuted the usage of the autoclave on the container, which India has alleged was ballistic missile stuff. India has completely revealed its plans to purposely turn the incident into another political confrontation and to threaten China and Pakistan. After such Indian provocation, Indian ambitions are loud and clear that it will remain a problem for both of its neighbors. India does not want peace and in fact it is threatening regional security and stability.

In the opinion of the Shandong-based private equipment supplier, the device is not an “industrial dryer,” but a heat treatment furnace facility used mainly in the manufacturing of rubber goods such as pneumatic items for large machines, liquid rubber storage tanks and rubber pipes. Indian media has so far propagated Pakistan to the extent that SUPARCO, the Government of Pakistan’s national space agency, was named for manufacturing ballistic missile system. On the contrary, the organization has no military input, it only works on peaceful civilian application research.

The private companies of Pakistan and China, which were involved have commercial manufacturing businesses and has no attachment with defense sectors. Liu Zongyi wrote for Global Times that Anyone with common sense knows that China will not ship equipment through Indian ports if it decided to help Pakistan’s production of weaponry. This move by India is a direct insult. India may perceive China’s selling of a stainless-steel plate to Pakistan as a piece of material used in Pakistani missile production. Such weighted analysis deserves consideration, both Chinese and Pakistani decision makers should now realize that Indian ambitions are not friendly. India is also covertly operating its sources to sabotage CPEC projects and now it is threatening regional trade through sea routes.

For years NSG membership was a fantasy of India, but India needs to join the group without the NPT being registered. The NSG was first founded by the United States as a foreign body to control India nuclear proliferation. In 2005, the US concluded a civil nuclear deal with the India and supported it isolate China, which is a violation underlying values of the NPT. The US double standards in the Indian nuclear problem have influenced regional peace and the South Asian nuclear non-proliferation policy, placing tremendous strain on those countries who are loyal to the NPT. The entire event seems to accuse Pakistan, though undermining India’s own nuclear proliferation record.

Unless we study history carefully, we have no perfect image of India’s nuclear proliferation past. India used Canadian resources and funding for the production of nuclear arms. This case has proven that the Indian Government and its leading Hindu nationalists are greedy. India has used all its resources not only to ridicule, separate, and fight Pakistan, but to maintain its dominance in South Asia and the Indian Ocean as an emerging gangster or a pirate in the Indian Ocean. Therefore, Pakistan and China should team up to teach a lesson to radicalized and extremist mindset of India.

*Anaya Shahid, Graduate in Defence and Diplomatic Studies, Fatima Jinnah University

