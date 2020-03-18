Spain Working On Advanced Project To Perform Quick Tests To Diagnose COVID-19

By Eurasia Review

Spain’s Ministry of Health is working on an advanced project to perform quick tests to diagnose COVID-19. The goal is for these tests to be performed on a broader spectrum of the population, both on vulnerable groups and on those people who present symptoms at home.

Following the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Ministry of Health is working on an advanced project to perform quick tests to diagnose the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), in coordination with the regional governments.

According to the Procedure for Action to Address Cases of Infection of the New Coronavirus, the tests for its detection will be carried out in the following situations:

People with a clinical picture of severe respiratory infection who are in hospital or with criteria that justify being taken into hospital.

People with a clinical picture of severe respiratory infection of any degree that fall in the following categories – healthcare and socio-sanitary personnel and those who perform other essential services.

The performance of the diagnosis test may be considered for people who are particularly vulnerable with a clinical picture of severe respiratory infection, regardless of their gravity, after an individual clinical evaluation.

The quick diagnosis tests, however, may be performed on a broader spectrum of the population, both on vulnerable groups and on those people who present symptoms but are at home, which would amount to a major development in the early diagnosis of the disease.

