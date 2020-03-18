Sri Lanka Imposing Curfews In Many Areas

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka has announced an indefinite curfew has been imposed in the Puttalam, Chilaw and Negombo Police Divisions.

Issuing a statement the Acting IGP C.D. Wickramaratne announced that police curfew has been imposed in the Puttalam and Chilaw police divisions and Kochchikade in the Negombo Police Division from 4.30 pm today until further notice with the aim or controlling the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The police curfew has been imposed to prevent the flouting of rules and regulations imposed under the quarantine and disease prevention Ordinance.

Accordingly, the following areas will be under police curfew from this evening:

Puttalam Police Division: Puttalam, Anamaduwa, Kalpitiya, Karuwalagaswewa, Mundalama, Nawagattegama, Pallama, Vanathavilluwa, Udappuwa, Norachcholai, Saliya Wewa

Chilaw Police Division: Chilaw, Dankotuwa, Koswatta, Madampe, Marawila, Wennappuwa, Arachchikattuwa

Negombo Police Division: Kochchikade

During the curfew residents are requested to remain indoors, but those engaging in placing deposits for election and handing over nominations and those reporting for work will be permitted to travel.

Further, all essential services and public transport through these areas would also not be hampered despite the curfew being imposed.

Those traveling to the airport could use their air ticket as a curfew pass, the IG further noted in his announcement.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.