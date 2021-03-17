‘Made In Saudi’ Initiative To Launch March 28

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s latest initiative, “Made in Saudi,” is set to launch on March 28 to support national products and services.

Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, minister of industry and mineral resources, and chairman of the Saudi Exports Development Authority, will launch the initiative under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a virtual event.

The “Made in Saudi” initiative stems from the keenness of the crown prince to support national products and increase their competitiveness both at home and abroad, as well as raising awareness of, and confidence in, their general level of high quality.

The virtual event will reveal the “Made in Saudi” logo, which will provide a unified identity for Saudi products and services, representing an official identity. The event will be followed by a press conference held by Alkhorayef, where he will shed light on the initiative’s plans, objectives and operational mechanism.

The “Made in Saudi” initiative is considered a fundamental driver to achieve the economic goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program to diversify the nation’s income sources away from oil and oil-based products, and improve and enhance the status of Saudi products.