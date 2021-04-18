Iran: IRGC Could Build Field Hospitals As Country Struggles With COVID-19

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) expressed readiness to expand the capacity of its medical centers and build field hospitals to assist the Iranian health society in the fight against the new wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Tasnim on Saturday, IRGC Spokesperson General Ramezan Sharif said all the stationary, mobile and field hospitals of the IRGC are prepared to increase their capacities at the request of the Ministry of Health for the treatment of the coronavirus patients amid the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The IRGC units are also ready to build new mobile and field hospitals across the country in the shortest time possible, he noted, adding that all convalescence homes operated by the IRGC are at the Health Ministry’s disposal.

The general also noted that IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami has ordered all provincial divisions to step up efforts and work in cooperation with the Health Ministry under a door-to-door screening program, dubbed ‘Martyr Soleimani’ initiative, to contain the pandemic.

The Iranian Army, the IRGC and Basij have greatly contributed to the countrywide plans to help the medical staff and have expressed readiness to stand by the health society in protecting the lives of people.

In March 2020, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei assigned the Armed Forces to work on the necessary methods to prevent a further spread of coronavirus, in addition to the other activities such as treatment of patients and establishment of medical centers like field hospitals and convalescent homes.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Iran has surpassed 66,300.