Sri Lanka Launches Campaign To Plant 2 Million Trees

By Eurasia Review

The Program to plant 2 million saplings with the aim of increasing the forest density and forest cover in Sri Lanka under the theme “Surakumata Parisaraya” commences at Ragama Diyagala Boys’ Town on April 16 with the presence of State Minister of Rural Roads and other Infrastructure, Nimal Lanza.

The plantation of trees was undertaken in accordance with the auspicious time of tree planting for Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

The above mentioned program which has been introduced conforming with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s National Policy Framework, will ensure the plantation of 2 million saplings in four years and also to plant endemic and eco-friendly plants that are indigenous for each area. Accordingly, arrangements have been made to plant 500,000 saplings in the year 2021.

Afforestation will also be undertaken at identified locations in the Gampaha District in order to increase the minimum forest density and forest cover in the Gampaha District.

Many Government officials including Ministers of Parliament Nalin Fernando, Upul Mahendra Rajapaksa, Secretary to the State Ministry Prof. Ranjith Dissanayake, Chairman of Road Development Authority Chaminda Athuluwage and Chairman of Central Environmental Authority, S Amarasinghe were present at this occasion.