Breaking The American Climate Silence

By Eurasia Review

Americans are more likely to discuss climate change with family and friends if they feel worried or at risk, perceive society as supportive of pro-climate behaviors or see global warming depicted in the media, according to a study published in the open-access journal PLOS Climate by Margaret Orr from George Mason University College of Humanities and Social Sciences in Fairfax, Virginia, and colleagues.

Curbing global warming’s effects requires systemic changes and government policies to reduce carbon emissions. Among individual climate actions (e.g., avoiding meat and limiting air travel), discussing climate change with others can foster wider collective support for climate policies. However, only one-third of Americans report discussing climate change with family and friends even occasionally, leading to the trend dubbed “climate silence.”

To learn more about what prompts climate-focused discussions, Orr and her colleagues analyzed a nationally representative, cross-sectional survey of 3,079 American adults distributed between 2020 and 2021. The survey included questions like, “How worried are you about global warming?” and, “About how often do you hear about global warming in the media?”, and all participants indicated how often they discuss global warming with family and friends.

Results identified four factors that may predict climate change discussions: worry, perceived risk, perceived social norms and exposure to media coverage about global warming. Perceived social norms — perceptions about how members of society think, feel and behave — emerged as the strongest predictor.

With these findings, the researchers aim to support climate conversations through several methods, including using news, entertainment and social media to popularize climate action; highlighting risk factors or causes of worry (and pairing those issues with solutions to prevent mental distress); and encouraging climate journalism.

The researchers note that this study measured the frequency of climate conversations, not their content; future research might explore how and why content may differ. Additionally, this study focused on familial and friendship relationships among American adults; future studies might expand into other relationship types — like neighbors or coworkers — and into vulnerable communities.

The authors add: “We found that the more worried people are about climate change, the more they hear about it in the media, and the more they perceive themselves to be at risk from the impacts of climate change, they are in turn more likely to talk about climate change with others.”