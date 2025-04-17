Here We Go Again: US Department Of Health And Human Services Funds And Fast-Tracks Experimental Bird Flu Shots – OpEd

By Adam Dick

The first Donald Trump administration ushered in an American coronavirus crackdown that included among its putrid components “warp speed” production and distribution of experimental coronavirus “vaccine” shots, Those shots, though repeatedly touted by people in government and media as “safe and effective,” turned out to be both dangerous and ineffective. Now, Trump’s second administration appears to be taking another go-around with the dastardly project, with experimental mRNA shots again playing a major role. This time the excuse is bird flu.

“Operation Warp Speed 2,” which I warned about last year, is the new joint US government and pharmaceutical companies project to rush into production and distribution new experimental shots to supposedly counter the health scare du jour — bird flu. The project took a big step this month toward foisting new experimental shots on Americans. On April 10, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings announced in a press release that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) — has granted Fast Track Designation for the company’s in-development bird flu shots that employ “self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA).”

The press release further notes Phase 1 clinical study on the shots already began in November. Further, the press release states the US government, via HHS, is paying the tab: “This project has been supported in whole with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50122C0007.”

Jim Hoft presented in a Monday Gateway Pundit article an informative and context-providing discussion of the fast-tracking of the experimental bird flu shots. You can read his article here.

HHS providing the experimental bird flu shots funding and fast track approval will be a head-scratcher for many individuals who supported the placement of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as the leader of HHS. Kennedy has become well known and supported strongly by many Americans in large part because of his criticizing of the coronavirus crackdown, including its warp speed experimental shots. Yet, here is his department rushing along, and funding, a rerun of the first warp speed scourge in the name of countering a new hyped-up disease threat.